Novak Djokovic swapped his racket for a bicycle and the French Open’s clay courts for the cobblestone streets of Paris during a nighttime ride around the Arc de Triomphe.

“I’ve done some bike rides in Paris before, but not in a while,” the 24-time Grand Slam champion said after his second-round win over Corentin Moutet on Thursday. “Roland-Garros kindly gifted me a bike, and I took it out for the first time yesterday.”

Less than 24 hours before that match, in which he took a medical timeout to treat a blister on his left big toe, Djokovic was spotted enjoying the city like a tourist while getting some exercise.

A fan caught the moment on video and shared it on social media.

Wearing a dark blue tracksuit, sneakers and a properly fastened helmet – safety first! – the 38-year-old Serbian star pedaled through the famously hectic roundabout at one end of the Champs-Elysees.

Not exactly the most bike-friendly spot in the City of Light, but Djokovic looked perfectly at ease.

“We were kind of trying our luck a little bit with that roundabout at the Arc de Triomphe. To be honest, at one point, we had cars all over the place. It was quite an adrenaline experience, but I don’t think I will repeat that, especially in that environment where we were filmed,” he said. “Probably in all other streets, it’s much safer. But yeah, we were crazy enough to get into that roundabout. It was fun but at one point also a bit dangerous.”

Someone called out, “I love you!” and Djokovic responded with a grin, “I love you, too.”

He just won his 100th career title and is now aiming for his record 25th major tournament win.

“It’s great to see Paris from the bicycle. I think it’s just more fun. You’re not stuck in traffic. With the car, at times, it can be frustrating for whatever reason,” Djokovic said. “But with the bicycle, it’s just beautiful.”