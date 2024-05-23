On his 37th birthday, Novak Djokovic marked the occasion with a commanding victory over Yannick Hanfmann, securing his spot in the quarterfinals of the Geneva Open with a 6-3, 6-3 win.

This milestone win also happens to be Djokovic's 1,100th victory at ATP tournaments.

Despite initially trailing 3-0 in the final set, Djokovic staged a remarkable comeback, winning six consecutive games to clinch the match.

The world No. 1 sealed the victory on his second match point when Hanfmann's forehand found the net, overcoming a challenging start in the second set where he struggled with his first serve against the 32-year-old German opponent.

The second-round match had earlier been suspended by rain with Djokovic trying to serve out the first set 5-3, deuce.

The record 24-time Grand Slam champion wasted a set point and had to save four break points before the match was interrupted by rainfall.

He had to save another break point after play resumed before serving out the set with an ace.

Hanfmann had eliminated Andy Murray in the first round 7-5, 6-2.

Djokovic received a wild card at the clay-court warmup event for the French Open.

Seeking his first title of the season, Djokovic will next face either Denis Shapovalov or Tallon Griekspoor.

The Geneva Open final is scheduled for Saturday, one day before main draw play starts at Roland Garros, where Djokovic is the defending champion.