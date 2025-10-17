Novak Djokovic has no plans to step away from tennis, citing NBA superstar LeBron James, NFL legend Tom Brady and football icon Cristiano Ronaldo as sources of inspiration to keep competing at the highest level.

The 38-year-old Serbian, a 24-time Grand Slam champion, last lifted a major trophy in 2023 but remains in peak form, reaching the semifinals of all four Grand Slam events this year and holding the world No. 5 ranking.

Djokovic is currently in Saudi Arabia, where he will face Italy’s Jannik Sinner on Thursday in the high-stakes Six Kings Slam exhibition, with a place in the final against world No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz on the line.

“Longevity is one of my biggest motivations. I really want to see how far I can go,” Djokovic said at the Joy Forum in Riyadh.

“If you look across all global sports, LeBron James is still going strong at 40, Cristiano Ronaldo too, and Tom Brady played into his 40s. It’s unbelievable. They’re inspiring me as well. I want to keep going, and that’s one of my motivations.”

Djokovic also expressed excitement about tennis’ evolving future.

“I want to live to see – live meaning still playing professionally – the changes that are coming for our sport,” he said.

“And I’m super excited about it. Tennis is a sport that can be greatly – and will be greatly – transformed. I want to be part of that change. Not just part of it, but playing while we rejuvenate our sport and set a new platform that will last for decades.”

Djokovic, who won his 100th career title in Geneva this year, was asked whether younger players such as Sinner and Alcaraz will need to beat him into retirement.

“I’m sorry to disappoint them, it’s just not happening,” he said.