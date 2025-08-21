Sara Errani and Andrea Vavassori defended their U.S. Open mixed doubles title Wednesday, defeating Iga Swiatek and Casper Ruud to claim the $1 million top prize in the revamped event that opened the year’s final Grand Slam.

The Italians capped two days of intense work in the 16-team event with a 6-3, 5-7, 10-6 victory over Swiatek and Ruud – who were among a slew of singles stars drawn not only by the big purse but also by the chance to contest mixed doubles before singles action begins Sunday.

Poland's Swiatek, a six-time Grand Slam champion ranked second in the world, battled through a two-hour tussle with Jasmine Paolini to win the Cincinnati Open on Monday then hot-footed it to New York to team up with Norway's Ruud in the revamped competition.

Carlos Alcaraz, men's champion in Cincinnati, also turned out but he and British playing partner Emma Raducanu were eliminated on Tuesday, as was superstar Novak Djokovic, who teamed with fellow Serb Olga Danilovic.

The star names drew big crowds but the chemistry between Italians Errani and Vavassori, cultivated over a two-year on-court partnership that also saw them win the French Open title this year, proved decisive.

Errani hoped it showed that committed doubles teams – many of whom were shut out of the field – have plenty to offer.

"I think this one is also for all the doubles players that couldn't play this tournament," Errani said as she and Vavassori accepted the trophy. "I think this one is also for them."

Errani and Vavassori roared to a 4-1 lead in the opening set of the championship match and after Swiatek and Ruud regained one break, closed it on a confident hold from Vavassori.

Down a break at 4-5 in the second, Swiatek and Ruud won three straight games to force the 10-point match tiebreaker.

The Italians grabbed a 4-0 lead in the tiebreaker and held on.

"Congratulations," Swiatek said at the trophy presentation. "You proved that, I guess, mixed doubles players are smarter tactically than singles players.

"But we pushed until the end. We tried to make it competitive."

The first three rounds – including the semifinals on Wednesday night – were played with short sets with no-advantage scoring and a 10-point match tiebreak in lieu of a third set, before the final reverted to traditional sets with a 10-point match tiebreak.

Goosebumps

Swiatek and Ruud had clawed their way past top seeds Jessica Pegula and Jack Draper with a 3-5, 5-3, 10-8 semifinal victory, winning the last six points to advance.

Errani and Vavassori romped past the American duo Danielle Collins and Christian Harrison 4-2, 4-2 to reach the final.

Vavassori admitted he and Errani were on a "mission" to prove themselves against the singles stars.

But both relished the electric atmosphere under the lights on the jam-packed Arthur Ashe Stadium Court.

"It's the court where I feel goosebumps every time here," Errani said.

Vavassori also enjoyed the "amazing atmosphere" and thanked organizers for putting mixed doubles in the spotlight.

"I have to say that we showed today that doubles is a great product," he said. "I think it was amazing to play on this court with so many people and I have to say thanks from the bottom of my heart for the atmosphere."