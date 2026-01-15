Roger Federer believes Carlos Alcaraz is capable of pulling off a “crazy” feat at the Australian Open.

The 22-year-old Spaniard is chasing history, aiming to become the youngest man to complete the career Grand Slam after winning two titles each at the French Open, Wimbledon and the U.S. Open. Melbourne Park remains the final hurdle.

Alcaraz has yet to advance beyond the quarterfinals in Australia but arrives at the season’s first major as the top seed, ahead of chief rival Jannik Sinner.

Federer knows how elusive the achievement can be. He was 27 when he finally won the French Open to complete his own career Grand Slam, and he likened Alcaraz’s challenge to another long-standing pursuit.

“It’s like Rory McIlroy going for the Masters,” Federer said. “Those things are tough.

“But at his young age, to be able to complete the career Grand Slam would be crazy. Let’s see if he’s able to do something crazy this week, and I hope he does because, for the game, that would be an unbelievably special moment.

“But there are another hundred or so players saying, ‘We don’t agree with those plans,’ so they’ll try everything to stop him.”

Federer has watched the Alcaraz-Sinner takeover of men’s tennis from afar since hanging up his racket in September 2022.

The pair have shared the past eight major titles, and at the U.S. Open became the first men in the Open era to contest three consecutive Grand Slam finals.

“The rivalry between Alcaraz and Sinner is a great one,” Federer said. “They play incredible tennis.

“That French Open final was unreal. Not that the sport needed it, but it was great that we had it because I feel like, for a moment, the sporting world stood still and watched Paris and what was going on in that epic fifth set.

“It made it one of the greatest matches we’ve ever had in our sport. I think it’s good that we’re still living off that momentum, and then they backed it up by playing each other in all those other finals.

“I practiced with both guys a little bit, and they’re incredible ball strikers. There’s obviously more to come, and I just hope they stay injury-free.”

Federer, a six-time Australian Open champion, is back at the tournament for the first time since his final on-court appearance in 2020.

He will be the headline attraction Saturday at Rod Laver Arena during the tournament’s inaugural opening ceremony. Andre Agassi, Patrick Rafter and Lleyton Hewitt will also take part in an exhibition match.

“I just love being back here,” said the 44-year-old Federer. “I never actually did a full farewell. All of a sudden, it was all over. Of course, I have great memories of being here. It’s been an incredible tournament for me and one of my favorite places to play tennis.”

On picking up his racket again, Federer added: “It’s too easy and too convenient just to stay home and say, ‘I don’t need to do it.’ I’m nervous, I’m excited, and I’m happy I’m here.”