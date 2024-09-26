Fenerbahçe’s basketball team has refused to release players for international duty following a controversial gesture by Türkiye’s national coach, Ergin Ataman, who openly supported their fierce football rivals, Galatasaray.

Ataman, also head coach of Panathinaikos, flashed a “3-1” gesture after Galatasaray’s recent 3-1 victory over Fenerbahçe in the Süper Lig, fueling tensions between the clubs.

In a post on Instagram, Ataman said the gesture, which he made during a friendly basketball match on Tuesday between Panathinaikos and Galatasaray, was “unplanned.”

“I certainly did not intend to target or offend any community when I made this gesture,” said the 58-year-old, who previously coached Galatasaray.

“I am a coach who expresses my respect for the Fenerbahçe community at every opportunity, but I underline that I am one of their biggest rivals on the field.”

Fenerbahçe said they did not accept Ataman’s apology.

“This act is a great disrespect to our community, to the dignity of the national team coach, and even to our country for the sake of favoring a community,” Fenerbahçe said in a statement.

“The apology statement made by him to our community is ignored by us.

“We inform the public that we have decided not to send any athletes to our men’s national team for the duration of his tenure in this position, which requires indispensable qualities such as dignity and impartiality.”

Fenerbahçe’s football coach, Jose Mourinho, was also unhappy with his Galatasaray counterpart, Okan Buruk, on Wednesday.

Mourinho did not take part in the post-match news conference on Saturday after having to wait more than an hour for Buruk to finish his.

“In 24 years of football, I’ve never in my life skipped a news conference, especially after a defeat,” Mourinho told reporters.

“I understand the coach of an away team going to the news conference first, but there have to be certain limits. Seventy minutes is too long. I’m sorry, but it’s a lack of respect.

“So if anybody felt disrespected, it was me who felt disrespected.”