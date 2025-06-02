Second seed Coco Gauff surged into the French Open quarter-finals on Monday, dismantling Russia’s Ekaterina Alexandrova 6-0, 7-5 to stay firmly on course for her first title in Paris.

The American world No. 2 looked untouchable early, racing to a 5-0 lead with three consecutive breaks in just 15 minutes. But Alexandrova found her footing in the second set, forcing Gauff to raise her level.

“I thought I played great overall,” Gauff said. “She definitely stepped it up in the second, but I’m really comfortable on clay – I move well, slide well, and physically I think I do better than most.”

Still seeking her maiden Roland Garros title after a runner-up finish in 2022 and a semifinal appearance last year, the 21-year-old is showing the poise of a serious contender.

Gauff had Alexandrova on the run throughout the baseline exchanges, with the 30-year-old, chasing her first Grand Slam quarterfinal, managing just five points through the opening stretch.

Though Gauff gave up five break points in the sixth game, she saved them all to seal her first bagel of the tournament. Alexandrova finally held serve to open the second set.

Unforced errors began creeping into Gauff’s game as the Russian mounted a stronger challenge. Gauff, the youngest American to reach the fourth round at seven consecutive Grand Slams since Venus Williams (1997-1999), broke for a 4-3 lead – but Alexandrova hit back immediately and edged ahead 5-4 as Gauff double-faulted twice under pressure.

Still, the second seed held her nerve, broke back, and closed out the match on serve.

Gauff will next face the winner of the all-American fourth-round clash between Madison Keys and Hailey Baptiste.