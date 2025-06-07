Coco Gauff staged a thrilling comeback to dethrone world No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka and claim her second Grand Slam title at the French Open on Saturday, delivering a masterclass in resilience and precision on Paris’ iconic Court Philippe-Chatrier.

The 21-year-old American, ranked No. 2, bounced back after dropping a tight first set 6-7 (5-7) to overpower Sabalenka 6-2, 6-4 in a punishing 2-hour, 38-minute duel marked by swirling winds and fluctuating momentum.

This victory echoed Gauff’s breakthrough win over the Belarusian last year at the U.S. Open, reinforcing her growing dominance over the top-ranked rival and shifting their rivalry to 6-5 in her favor.

Gauff’s victory also served as sweet redemption for the emotional 2022 Roland Garros final, where she fell to Iga Swiatek.

This time, her steely composure under pressure was evident as she weathered a storm of 70 unforced errors from Sabalenka, whose frustration mounted visibly in the challenging conditions.

Sabalenka, chasing her first French Open title and hoping to join an elite club with three different Grand Slam crowns after winning the 2023 US Open and consecutive Australian Opens in 2023 and 2024, struggled to maintain consistency.

Despite bursts of aggressive play and early dominance that saw her surge to a 4-1 lead in the first set, she faltered repeatedly, handing Gauff crucial breaks.

The rollercoaster first set stretched nearly 80 minutes, culminating in a tense tiebreaker where Sabalenka edged ahead. But the momentum swiftly swung in Gauff’s favor in the second set, as she raced to a commanding 4-1 lead highlighted by a stunning backhand return that earned a double break. Sabalenka’s game unraveled further with multiple double faults and errors, while Gauff’s steady groundstrokes and tactical returns dictated play.

The decisive third set was a test of endurance and mental strength. Gauff’s consistent pressure and ability to seize key points saw her close out the match 6-4, ending Sabalenka’s bid to become the dominant force across all surfaces.

This final was the first No. 1 vs. No. 2 showdown at Roland Garros since 2013 and only the second in 30 years, underscoring the rarity of this elite matchup. Both players entered hungry for their maiden title on Paris clay – Gauff’s victory not only crowned her champion but also marked a clear shift in women’s tennis at the top tier.

For Sabalenka, the loss followed a recent Australian Open final defeat, extending her Grand Slam final win drought, despite flashes of brilliance and her power-packed game.