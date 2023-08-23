Serena Williams, the tennis powerhouse, has given birth to her second daughter as announced by her husband, reddit founder Alexis Ohanian on Tuesday.

Ohanian took to Instagram, sharing a picture of Williams holding a tenderly wrapped baby and her older daughter.

Accompanying the photo was a caption written, "I'm grateful to report that our house is teaming with love: a happy & healthy newborn girl and happy & healthy mama."

But Ohanian's words were not just confined to celebration; they carried with them a profound tribute to the woman who had defied the odds and pushed boundaries.

He addressed his wife, Williams, with a blend of admiration and endearment, declaring her gift as "incomparable" and playfully coining her the "GMOAT" – a new twist on the title, 'Greatest Of All Time', now adorned with a maternal halo.

The newest addition to the Williams-Ohanian family was named Adira River Ohanian, a name as poetic as the journey that brought her into the world.

However, the path to this moment was not without its hardships.

Rewinding back to 2017, Williams clinched the Australian Open crown while secretly nurturing life within her.

Following the birth of her firstborn, Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr., Williams' life hung in the balance as she faced a critical ordeal.

A blood clot in her lung threatened to steal away the very air she breathed.

Through the storm, she emerged victorious, spending six weeks confined to a bed.

But in Williams' universe, adversity serves as fuel, not a deterrent.

She reclaimed her rightful place on the court, defying conventional timelines.

A mere five months post her harrowing ordeal, she stood once again on the hallowed grounds, side by side with her sister Venus, sharing triumph and sisterly camaraderie in the Fed Cup doubles.

The world watched in awe as Williams fought back from the brink, proving that her spirit was not one to be shackled by the chains of adversity.

Williams retired from tennis the preceding year, a superstar transitioning to a new chapter.

With her racket momentarily laid to rest, she embraced the title of motherhood with open arms and a heart full of anticipation.

As she concluded her final match, she spoke of embarking on a new voyage of self-discovery: "I'm ready to be a mom and explore a different version of myself."