World No. 3 Alexander Zverev marked his birthday on Sunday by cruising past American Ben Shelton in the Munich Open final to secure his third title at the tournament, equaling the all-time record.

It was the big-serving German player's first title of the year and 24th overall on the ATP tour. He previously won the clay-court tournament in 2017 and '18.

The 28-year-old German crowd favorite delivered a composed display to overcome second seed Shelton 6-2, 6-4, securing his 24th career tour title on the tour.

Having lifted the trophy in 2017 and 2018, Zverev has now matched fellow German Philipp Kohlschreiber's record of three Munich titles.

Shelton, on the other hand, was playing in his fourth career final and second on clay after winning in Houston last year.

Backed by strong home support, the top seed dominated 22-year-old Shelton, breaking early to take control.

He comfortably claimed the first set 6-2 and opened the second with another break to keep up the momentum.

He clinched the win with a sharp backhand volley at the net following a brief rally. It was a dominant performance on serve from Zverev, who did not face a break point.

"I definitely knew I had to play my best tennis today, Ben has been playing extremely well this week," Zverev said.

"The conditions suit him extremely well, it's very hot and very fast. They suit me as well, to be fair. I enjoyed my birthday so far," he added.

Zverev capped off the tournament's debut as an ATP 500 event by becoming the first German to lift the upgraded trophy, earning his sixth career title on home soil.

He now has a shot at moving back into second place in the ATP rankings.

Four-time Grand Slam champion Carlos Alcaraz – who beat him in last year's French Open final – had to win the Barcelona Open final later Sunday against Holger Rune to stay at No. 2 behind Jannik Sinner.