Nick Kyrgios, a former world No. 13 whose career has been repeatedly disrupted by injuries, said he was “feeling good” after claiming his first tour-level win since March 2025 at the Stuttgart Open on Tuesday.

The 31-year-old Australian showed flashes of his trademark grass-court flair, defeating France’s Corentin Moutet 6-3, 6-4 in the opening round of the Wimbledon warm-up event.

“I had wrist reconstruction. I’ve had four knee surgeries, so I’m really battling,” Kyrgios said on court. “But at the same time, I’ve put in a lot of work, and I’m really feeling good about myself.”

“Honestly, there were so many times I was thinking, ‘Why am I playing? What more do I need to do?’ And I look at you guys, and this is why I’m playing, so I’ll hang around a little longer,” he said.

“I’m pleased with the way I played today. I’m pleased with the way I’m feeling in my body. I’ve been putting in a lot of work, so I’m just really happy to be back.”

Kyrgios reached the Wimbledon final in 2022 but has since struggled to return to those heights as a series of injuries has limited his time on court.

He played one singles match in 2023, missed the entire 2024 season, and managed five tour-level matches in 2025, having played just once this year before Tuesday’s clash at the Tennis Club Weissenhof.

Now unranked, Kyrgios will play Japanese qualifier Sho Shimabukuro in the second round on Thursday. A strong run could put him in contention for a Wimbledon wild card when they are announced next week.

After such a difficult stretch with injuries in recent years, Kyrgios was cautious about making any predictions about the future.

“I’m so thrilled to be back and playing some high-level tennis as well,” he added. “Confident? I don’t know if that’s a word I’m feeling quite yet. Obviously, I will see how I feel tomorrow.”