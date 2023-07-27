As the U.S. Open draws near, the tennis world faces a disappointing setback as world No. 3 Daniil Medvedev and Australia's fiery talent Nick Kyrgios withdraw from the Washington tune-up tournament due to injuries, organizers announced Wednesday.

Medvedev, the reigning U.S. Open champion, has had an impressive year, boasting five titles in Rotterdam, Doha, Dubai, Miami and Rome.

The 27-year-old Russian's latest feat took him to the Wimbledon semifinals, where he fought valiantly but ultimately fell to the unstoppable Carlos Alcaraz, who clinched the coveted trophy.

On the other side of the court, defending Washington champion Kyrgios battles a string of injuries that have kept him away from the Grand Slam spotlight this year.

His knee, foot, and wrist have taken a toll on his season, restricting him to a solitary appearance at the Stuttgart Open in June, where he faced defeat in straight sets.

It's worth reminiscing that Kyrgios secured the Washington title back in 2019, outclassing none other than Medvedev himself in a thrilling final.

Amid the setbacks, the tournament organizers have injected excitement with wildcards for notable players.

Japan's Kei Nishikori, the enigmatic Frenchman Gael Monfils, and South Africa's powerful force Kevin Anderson will showcase their skills in the ATP 500 event, adding a touch of star power to the court.

In the women's draw, former world No. 3 Elina Svitolina leads the pack of wildcards.

Svitolina's resurgence has been nothing short of spectacular, especially after her triumphant return to tennis in April following the birth of her daughter Skai last October.

The Ukrainian talent has soared to world No. 27, thanks to her stellar performances at the French Open quarterfinals and Wimbledon semifinals.

Joining Svitolina are American sensations Sofia Kenin, the 2020 Australian Open winner, and Danielle Collins, who showcased her brilliance as this year's runner-up in Melbourne.