Czech tennis star Barbora Krejcikova emulated her late mentor Jana Novotna to win the Wimbledon women's final against Italy's Jasmine Paolini on Saturday.

An inspired Krejcikova etched her name onto Wimbledon's famed honors board after surviving a stirring fightback from Paolini to seal a 6-2, 2-6, 6-4 victory.

The 2021 French Open champion added the Venus Rosewater Dish to her bulging trophy cabinet that also includes 10 Grand Slam doubles prizes besides an Olympic doubles gold medal from the Tokyo Games three years ago.

Moments after her triumph, Krejcikova was reflecting on a chat that she had as a junior with her idol Novotna, who lifted the Wimbledon title 26 years ago and tragically died in 2017 following a battle with ovarian cancer aged 49.

"Knocking on her door, it changed my life," said Krejcikova, who reached out to Novotna for help by writing her a letter before they started working together in 2014.

Czech Republic's Jana Novotna displays the women's singles trophy after her victory over France's Nathalie Tauziat, July 4, 1998. (AP Photo)

"In that period, when I finished the juniors, I didn't know what to do. Should I continue playing professionally or should I go into education?"

"She was the one who told me I had the potential. I should definitely turn professional. Before she passed away she told me I can win a Grand Slam. I achieved that in Paris in 2021.

"It was an unbelievable moment for me and I never really dreamed I would win the same trophy as Jana did in 1998."

Novotna had captured the hearts of fans when she famously sobbed on the shoulders of the Duchess of Kent during the 1993 presentation ceremony after being beaten by Steffi Graf.

On Saturday, it was Krejcikova who broke down in tears when she was shown her idol's name on the honors board at the All England Club.

"The only thing that was going through my head was that I miss Jana a lot. It was just a very emotional moment to see my name on a board right next to her," Krejcikova told reporters.

"I think she would be proud. I think she would be really excited that I'm on a same board as she is because Wimbledon was super special for her."

Czech Republic's Barbora Krejcikova in action against Italy's Jasmine Paolini in the Wimbledon women's singles final, London, U.K., July 13, 2024. (AA Photo)

Menacing mood

In a final between two players whose styles are more suited to the slow claycourts of Roland Garros rather than slick grass at the All England Club, Krejcikova began in a menacing mood with some heavy hitting to dictate play.

She raced through the opening set on a sunlit Centre Court before the crowd roared on French Open runner-up Paolini to coax her into action.

The ever-smiling Italian obliged and leveled the contest in her usual rollicking fashion but Krejcikova quickly wrestled back the advantage after breaking serve at 3-3 thanks to a double fault and pulled away.

Serving for the title at 5-4, Krejcikova endured a nervy spell as she wasted two match points before saving two break points to seal victory at the third time of asking – a result that even left her stunned.

"I think nobody believes it that I got to the final and nobody believes that I won Wimbledon," said Krejcikova, who joined an elite list of Czech Wimbledon champions including Marketa Vondrousova, Petra Kvitova and Novotna.

"I still can't believe it.

"... It's definitely the best day of my tennis career and also the best day of my life."

Victory was all the more special for Krejcikova who had a losing record heading into Wimbledon. In fact, she had only won seven matches all season when she arrived in London due to a back injury and illness. Her 7-9 win-loss record in 2024 was nothing to shout about.

She doubled that match-win tally with her run to the title at the grasscourt major and on Saturday she threw her arms up in the air and was shouting "It feels great" after completing her incredible journey.

She also became the eighth different women's champion in as many editions.

"Two weeks ago I had a tough match (in the first round against Veronika Kudermetova) and I wasn't in good shape before that because I was injured and ill. I didn't really have a good beginning to the season," Krejcikova said.

"It's unbelievable I'm stood here and I've won Wimbledon."

It was heartbreak all over again for the bubbly Paolini, who lost the French Open final against Iga Swiatek a few weeks ago and was bidding to become the first Italian player to win a Wimbledon singles title.

"Sometimes I'm a little bit scared to dream too much. I'm going back, trying to practice, to stay in the present. This is the goal for me, my team, to try to keep this level as much as possible," the seventh-seeded Paolini said.

"If I keep this level, I think I can have the chance to do great things. But if I'm not keeping this level, it's not coming anything good.

"I don't know what to dream right now. Today I was dreaming to hold the trophy, but didn't go well. I'm just enjoying the position where I am right now, No. 5 in the world.

"It's unbelievable, honestly. I just did two finals in two Grand Slams. I have to be also happy with the results. I'm also a little bit disappointed."