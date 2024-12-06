Former Wimbledon finalist Nick Kyrgios and Tokyo Olympics gold medalist Belinda Bencic will make their Grand Slam returns at next month’s Australian Open, using protected rankings, tournament organizers announced Friday.

Kyrgios, ranked 21st, has not played in a Grand Slam since 2022 due to knee, foot and wrist injuries. Bencic, who gave birth to a daughter in April, will return with a special ranking of 15th.

"Kyrgios and Bencic are among six men and six women competing ... using protected rankings, setting the main-draw entry ranking cut-off for both fields at No. 98 in the world," the organizers said in a statement.

Former world No. 4 Kei Nishikori will also play with a protected ranking, making his first appearance in the Australian Open men’s singles since 2021, the statement added.

Defending champions Jannik Sinner and Aryna Sabalenka, who are at the top of the men’s and women’s rankings, will be the top seeds at Melbourne Park, with 24-time Grand Slam champion Novak Djokovic eyeing a record 11th Australian Open title.