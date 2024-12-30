Nick Kyrgios has called Jannik Sinner and Iga Swiatek's positive doping tests "disgusting" ahead of his return to tennis.

The outspoken Australian, who has played just one match in over two years due to injury, has remained active on social media during a turbulent period for the sport.

In August, it was revealed that Sinner had failed two doping tests in March but was cleared of wrongdoing. Then, in November, Swiatek received a one-month ban after testing positive for a substance found in contaminated medication.

Kyrgios has been especially vocal in criticizing Sinner, who may still face a ban after the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) appealed the ruling of no fault or negligence in his case.

At a press conference ahead of the Brisbane International, Kyrgios told reporters, "I have to speak out because not enough people are addressing it. I think people are trying to sweep it under the rug."

"I just think that it’s been handled horrifically in our sport. Two world No. 1s both getting done for doping is disgusting for our sport. It’s a horrible look.

"The tennis integrity right now – and everyone knows it, but no one wants to speak about it – it’s awful. It’s actually awful. And it’s not OK."

Kyrgios initially underwent knee surgery in January 2023, returning to action in June of that year. However, he played only one match before pulling out of Wimbledon due to a torn ligament in his right wrist.

He has not played a competitive match since, and it appeared doubtful that he would be able to return, but the 29-year-old will make his comeback in Brisbane this week.

Kyrgios will face France’s Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard in singles, while he will also team up with Novak Djokovic in a blockbuster doubles pairing.

"It’s good to be back," said Kyrgios. "I honestly never thought I’d be back playing at this level. Even entering an event like this, preparing, doing all the right things.

"I’m really excited to just go out there and play, just play tennis. I saw Novak in the gym, playing doubles with him, a lot to be excited about that I’m able to get out there and compete again."

Asked whether he could get back to the same level that saw him reach the Wimbledon final in 2022, Kyrgios said, "I still believe I can, whether or not that’s factual or not. There was another player who was like, ‘You have to be realistic.’ That’s not how I am. I always back my ability."

The new tennis season is already underway, with the United Cup team event beginning on Friday.

Great Britain, weakened by the absence of Jack Draper due to injury, begins their campaign against Argentina in Sydney on Monday before facing hosts Australia on Wednesday.

That could pit Katie Boulter against fiancé Alex De Minaur, with the pair having announced their engagement last week.

"Obviously some incredible news from our side, but I think we kind of wanted it to die down a little bit before matches started," said Boulter of the timing.

"My private life is out in the public a little bit at the moment. But, in terms of the stuff that I’m doing on the court, I’ll be doing the best I can every single day to stay in my own little bubble."

Billy Harris has taken Draper’s place, with the British No. 1 facing a race against time to be fit for the Australian Open because of a hip problem.

Emma Raducanu is the sixth seed at the ASB Classic in Auckland and will begin her season with a match against Robin Montgomery, while Cameron Norrie takes on another American, Learner Tien, at the Hong Kong Open.