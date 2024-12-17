Record 24-time Grand Slam champion Novak Djokovic will partner with former Wimbledon finalist Nick Kyrgios in doubles at the Brisbane International, the Australian announced.

The duo, who have formed a friendship after previously clashing when Kyrgios called Djokovic "boneheaded" and a "tool," will use the ATP 250 event from Dec. 29 to Jan. 5 as a warm-up for next month’s Australian Open.

Djokovic and Kyrgios have met three times on the ATP Tour, with Kyrgios winning their first two encounters in 2017 before Djokovic triumphed in four sets at the 2022 Wimbledon final.

In a post on Instagram on Monday, Kyrgios shared a picture of their meeting at Wimbledon, writing: "Doubles at Brisbane. See y’all there."

Organizers of Brisbane International did not immediately respond to an emailed request for comment.

Kyrgios, who is also scheduled to play in the Dec. 19-22 World Tennis League exhibition event in Abu Dhabi, has played just one singles tour match in the past two years due to knee, foot and wrist injuries.

He is set to make his competitive singles return in Brisbane and will play at the Australian Open with a protected ranking of 21st, where he will also be reunited with Thanasi Kokkinakis in men's doubles.

Kyrgios and Kokkinakis, dubbed the "Special Ks" as juniors, claimed their only major title in 2022 at Melbourne Park.

The 2025 Australian Open will run from Jan. 12-26.