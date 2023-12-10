Nick Kyrgios, grappling with persistent injuries that kept him sidelined for a significant part of the 2023 season, has opted out of the Australian Open for the second consecutive year. The Australian tennis star made this announcement Saturday.

Kyrgios withdrew from the Melbourne major this year and underwent surgery on his left knee. He faced defeat in his comeback match after a five-month layoff, losing to China's Wu Yibing in the first round of the Stuttgart Open in June.

The 28-year-old then missed the French Open due to a foot injury sustained during the theft of his car. Subsequently, he withdrew from Wimbledon with a wrist ligament problem, which also ruled him out of the U.S. Open.

"This is a very disappointing time for me, but I won't be able to compete at the 2024 Australian Open," Kyrgios said on the online platform OnlyFans, which he joined on Friday.

"Obviously, heartbreaking. I've had so many amazing memories there, and I just want to really get back to playing at the top of my game and doing it right, and I need a little more time.

"I was so close to winning a Grand Slam. I want to make sure that my body is going to have the time it needs to come back, so please bear with me."

Kyrgios' injury woes began after a stellar 2022 campaign in which he reached the Wimbledon final, won the Washington title, and made the quarter-finals at Flushing Meadows.

He was a notable absentee from the Australian Open's main draw released on Thursday (Jan. 14-28), dealing a blow to organizers. However, he is expected to be present at the Grand Slam for TV commentary.