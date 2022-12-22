Australian tennis ace Nick Kyrgios is thrilled that Novak Djokovic will be welcomed back to Australia to compete in the much-anticipated first Grand Slam of the season in Melbourne next month by claiming the Serb's presence is essential to the sport and that he "needs to be playing at all costs."

Djokovic was banned from returning to Australia as a consequence of being deported earlier this year over his refusal to be vaccinated. However, that decision has been reversed and the 21-time major champion will get the opportunity to vie for a record-extending 10th Australian Open crown in a few weeks' time.

Kyrgios was one of the most outspoken players advocating for Djokovic during his deportation debacle last January, and the Australian world number 22 feels the 35-year-old's presence is essential at every event. "I think Novak needs to be playing at all costs. He's one of the greatest of all times and as long as he's going to be playing and hanging around, we need him at these tournaments," Kyrgios told Agence France-Presse (AFP) at the World Tennis League in Dubai on Wednesday.

Djokovic's absence from two of the four majors in 2022 due to his vaccination status has made way for young talents to emerge.

Spanish teenager Carlos Alcaraz claimed a maiden Grand Slam title at the U.S. Open and as a result became the youngest world number one in ATP history.

"I think, as a competitor, I want to see him there. And if I win a tournament, if you don't go through Novak, then you kind of know the tournament isn't really a tournament," Kyrgios said of Djokovic.

Kyrgios and Djokovic were scheduled to square off in Dubai on Wednesday but the Serb pulled out ahead of the match and was replaced by his teammate Grigor Dimitrov.

"Novak Djokovic announced that he would not be partaking in the World Tennis League event tonight (Dec. 21) due to not feeling 100 per cent well enough to play. Team Falcons will continue to play against Team Eagles and we look forward to Novak's return to centre court," read a statement released by the WTL.

Kyrgios was keen to get back on the court against Djokovic, who defeated the Australian in the Wimbledon final last July.

"I was pretty excited to play Novak obviously, since the Wimbledon final and all that, wanted to go out there and have some fun with him. But he's got to look after his body and obviously, he's a got a big couple of months coming up with a lot of expectations, so I wasn't surprised if he wasn't feeling 100% to get out there," said Kyrgios.

The WTL is a mixed-team event underway at Dubai's Coca-Cola Arena featuring 18 of the world's top players between Dec. 19 and 24.