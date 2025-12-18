Nick Kyrgios says only a handful of male players would be willing to test themselves against a top woman as the outspoken Australian prepares to face women’s world No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka in a “Battle of the Sexes” exhibition later this month.

The Dec. 28 clash in Dubai, pitting Kyrgios against the four-time Grand Slam champion, has been widely framed as spectacle rather than sport, with critics arguing it risks trivializing women’s tennis.

Kyrgios, however, acknowledged the moment carries weight, noting he feels a touch of nerves – mindful of the historic precedent set when trailblazer Billie Jean King defeated former Grand Slam champion Bobby Riggs in their iconic showdown.

“I think my chances are really high. I’m very confident in my ability,” Kyrgios said with a smile during the World Tennis League exhibition tournament in the southern Indian city of Bengaluru on Wednesday.

“It’s going to be fun, but also I’m a bit nervous. I like doing things that are outside the box. Honestly, not many men in my position would have done that and taken the opportunity.”

Unlike Riggs, Kyrgios is still an active player on the men’s tour, although he has played only five professional matches in 2025 because of injuries that have hampered his career.

The former world No. 13 said in September that women cannot return men’s serves and that he would defeat Sabalenka without having to give his full effort, but added the match would increase respect between the men’s and women’s tours.

Sabalenka said this month men are “biologically stronger” than women, but added that her clash with the former Wimbledon finalist was not about that and that the event would help elevate women’s tennis.

Kyrgios, a major draw on and off the court for his natural talent and unapologetic personality, said he was unsure how the Dubai event would unfold.

“I don’t know what’s going to happen. We’ll see,” he said.

“I’ve been in a lot of controversies in my career, and this is another thing I get to experience.”