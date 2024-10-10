Australian Open chief Craig Tiley expressed optimism on Thursday that former Wimbledon finalist Nick Kyrgios will return to the court for the season-opening Grand Slam in Melbourne this January.

Kyrgios, who withdrew from this year’s tournament, has played just one singles match in the past two years due to knee, foot and wrist injuries.

During his extended absence from tennis, Kyrgios has worked in television and broadcasting, but recent social media posts suggest a possible comeback by the end of the year.

“Nick will be back,” Tiley told Australia's Channel Nine TV on Thursday while promoting the tournament, which he has overseen for nearly two decades.

“We know he's out there practicing and preparing for the summer. He loves playing in Australia. We expect to see him back, and we know he's on track with that preparation.”

The talented 29-year-old has always been a major draw at the Australian Open, drawing passionate support from local fans, though he has only reached the quarterfinals once, in 2015.

Kyrgios last competed in singles at Melbourne Park in 2022, where he reached the second round before losing in four sets to eventual finalist Daniil Medvedev. He later advanced to the Wimbledon final and the U.S. Open quarterfinals before injuries derailed his season.

Tiley said last year that he expected Kyrgios to return for this year’s Australian Open, but added a note of caution on Thursday when asked if the former world No. 13 would definitely be in action when the Grand Slam begins on Jan. 12.

“A lot can happen in the next couple of months, but we look forward to seeing Nick back,” he said.