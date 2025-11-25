Nick Kyrgios has taken his clearest step yet toward a long-awaited comeback, confirming he will compete at the 2026 Kooyong Classic – an exhibition tournament that has long served as Melbourne’s unofficial gateway to the Australian Open.

For a player who has spent nearly two seasons buried under injuries, withdrawals, and doubts, the commitment signals a renewed push to reclaim relevance at his home Grand Slam.

Kyrgios, now 30 and ranked No. 666 after a year defined by stop-starts and medical setbacks, played only five singles matches in 2025.

His last came in March at the Miami Open, where he briefly rekindled belief with a hard-fought win over Mackenzie McDonald before pain forced him back to the sidelines.

A series of knee and wrist injuries – each carrying its own recovery timetable – had stripped away his protected ranking and rendered him reliant on wildcards for any ATP start in 2026.

Those wildcards, however, are expected to come easily.

Kyrgios remains one of the Australian Open’s biggest box-office attractions, a former finalist at Wimbledon and a past champion at the Brisbane International whose magnetic unpredictability continues to fill seats.

Tennis Australia has never shied from embracing star power, and a healthy Kyrgios – underarm serves, outbursts, winners and all – would give January’s Grand Slam an immediate jolt.

The Kooyong Classic offers him a soft landing.

The three-day event, running Jan. 13-15, returns after a one-year hiatus and brings a heavyweight field headlined by Italy’s Davis Cup heroes: Lorenzo Musetti, Matteo Berrettini, and Flavio Cobolli.

It’s a strong international cast – one that will test Kyrgios’s match sharpness without the ranking pressure he is sure to face once the Australian summer swings into full gear.

Kyrgios isn’t easing into competition quietly, either.

Before Kooyong, he will take center stage in Dubai on Dec. 28 in a “Battle of the Sexes” exhibition against world No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka.

The matchup, already branded as a spectacle, plays to Kyrgios’s love for the spotlight as much as to his need for competitive rhythm.

Earlier December hit-outs, including exhibition sessions in the United States, have been designed to rebuild stamina and pattern play after nearly two lost seasons.

What remains uncertain is whether Kyrgios’s body can finally cooperate.

His last stretch of steady tennis came in 2022, when he produced the finest form of his career and pushed Novak Djokovic to a taut Wimbledon final. Since then, each attempted return has been undercut by recurrence, re-injury, or surgical intervention.

But this time, his intent feels firmer. “Nick’s got that fire again,” Australian Open director Craig Tiley noted recently, capturing the renewed optimism around the former world No. 13.

Organizers expect to grant him the wildcard he needs for Melbourne Park, where crowds historically lean into his showmanship as much as his shotmaking.