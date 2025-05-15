Nick Kyrgios is set to make his long-awaited return to the French Open for the first time since 2017, joining forces with fellow Australian Jordan Thompson in the doubles draw.

The 30-year-old has battled a string of injuries – foot, knee and wrist – since his stunning run to the 2022 Wimbledon final, managing just four singles matches this year, with his lone win coming at the Miami Open in March.

Though a comeback on Parisian clay seemed unlikely – his last Roland Garros appearance ended in a second-round exit eight years ago – Kyrgios had a change of heart after Thompson’s usual partner, Max Purcell, was sidelined by a doping suspension.

“The French Open was never really on the cards,” Kyrgios told The Canberra Times. “But after the stuff with Max Purcell, Jordan was looking for a partner and he asked me if I wanted to play.

“We’ve played at the French Open before, so it’ll be good to get out there and play with another fellow Aussie and have a bit of fun.”

Kyrgios is a major draw on and off the court at Grand Slams with his natural talent and unapologetic personality, which has also landed him in controversy in the past.

While a Grand Slam singles title has eluded him, Kyrgios did capture the 2022 doubles crown at the Australian Open partnering countryman Thanasi Kokkinakis.

Despite question marks about his long-term future in the game, Kyrgios is expected to resume his singles career during the grass-court swing next month ahead of Wimbledon.

The French Open begins May 25.