NBA star LeBron James expressed happiness in helping Mirra Andreeva after the Russian teenager credited one of his past interviews about the power of mental strength for inspiring her victory at Indian Wells on Sunday.

Andreeva triumphed over world No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka 2-6, 6-4, 6-3 in the final, securing her second consecutive WTA 1000 title after her Dubai Championship win last month.

Andreeva said in an interview with Tennis Channel on Monday that she had taken James' comments to heart.

"He was saying that even if you don't play 100% or even if you don't feel 100% physically, I'm going to choose to be 100% mentally," she said. "He said that's what makes us champions, so I kind of tried to do the same..."

James, the NBA's all-time leading scorer and four-time champion, congratulated the 17-year-old on her win and urged her to keep going.

"Congratulations! Happy to have helped," James wrote on Instagram late Monday. "But honestly, YOU did THAT!! All your hard work, drive, and dedication toward your craft. KEEP GOING! Strive for greatness."