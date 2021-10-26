Turkish Tennis Federation (TTF) head Cengiz Durmuş will once again run for the office in the organization’s upcoming general assembly on Oct. 30.
Durmuş is widely credited for the growing popularity of tennis in Turkey.
Speaking to Turkish sports daily Fotomaç, he said: “I decided to run again in order to serve tennis and carry the sport in Turkey further ahead. We want to develop the best tennis players in the world.”
“You cannot limit our plans and accomplishments to a single term. They cover multiple terms. We still have a long way to go.”
“We want to design projects that will develop the tennis players of the future and ideas for these future stars,” Durmuş added.
