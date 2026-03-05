Russian tennis stars Daniil Medvedev and Andrey Rublev will miss Tuesday night’s exhibition at Indian Wells because of travel disruptions sparked by the conflict in Iran.

Recent airstrikes by the U.S. and Israel have closed key Gulf airspace and caused widespread flight cancellations, blocking critical transit routes.

Medvedev, a former world No. 1 who claimed the Dubai Championships title via walkover on Saturday, was set to team with fellow Russian Mirra Andreeva in the Eisenhower Cup, a one-night Tie Break Tens doubles event.

American Amanda Anisimova had been paired with Rublev for the event on the eve of the main draw of the Indian Wells tournament in the Southern California desert.

Russia's Andrey Rublev in action during his Men's Singles semi-final match against Tallon Griekspoor of the Netherlands at the Dubai Tennis ATP Championships 2026, Dubai, UAE, Feb. 27, 2026. (EPA Photo)

Medvedev, a two-time finalist at the tournament who is seeded 11th, and 17th-seeded Rublev are both scheduled to play their first singles matches on Friday.

The ATP Tour said Wednesday that the vast majority of players who were in Dubai had successfully departed on selected flights.

Challenger event halted

Fallout from the conflict also led to the abrupt halt and cancellation of an ATP Challenger event in the United Arab Emirates on Tuesday because of a security alert, forcing players and tournament personnel to leave the courts quickly.

The Professional Tennis Players Association (PTPA) said the ATP Tour initially offered players the option of a charter flight at 5,000 euros ($5,800) per person, paid out of pocket, to leave the country.

The PTPA offered to pay half the cost and called on the ATP Tour to cover the rest.

“We are taking this step to ensure that no player is forced to choose between their safety and their financial stability,” the PTPA said in a statement. The ATP Tour later said a charter flight had been arranged “fully funded by the ATP to assist with departures from the region at no cost to players.” Belarusian player Ilya Ivashka, who was among those stranded in the city, posted on social media: “Just got confirmation that all the people from the tournament in Fujairah will be evacuated with no cost. Everything completely covered. Class act @atptour.”

Gauff’s coach stranded

American Coco Gauff said her coach, Gavin MacMillan, was among those stranded in the Middle East.

“He’s currently stuck, and I don’t know if he’s going to make it,” she told a news conference. “I just want him to be safe.”

Briton Jack Draper, the Indian Wells defending champion, described the situation as very concerning.

“I was in Dubai last week. I managed to get away on probably one of the last flights out,” he said.

“I just hope the players and all the staff within the ATP are able to make it here. The main thing is that they’re safe.”