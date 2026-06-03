Jakub Mensik overcame Brazilian sensation Joao Fonseca 6-4, 6-3, 7-6 (3) on Tuesday to reach the French Open semifinals, becoming the youngest Czech man ever to make the last four of a Grand Slam.

While Fonseca's breakthrough run came to an end, fellow teenager Mirra Andreeva continued her impressive Roland Garros campaign, cruising past practice partner Sorana Cirstea 6-0, 6-3 to return to the semifinals.

Just days after collapsing on the Paris clay following a grueling second-round victory in extreme heat, the 20-year-old Mensik produced a composed and mature performance under cooler conditions on Court Philippe-Chatrier. His victory set up a semifinal showdown with tournament favorite Alexander Zverev.

"The last 20 to 30 minutes of the match were at an incredibly high level from both of us, with so many important moments," Mensik said after surpassing compatriot Ivan Lendl, who reached the 1981 French Open semifinals at age 21.

"Even after missing those match points when I was serving at 6-5, I stayed mentally strong and calm. I managed to raise my level in the tiebreak, and that made the difference."

With the roof closed over Philippe-Chatrier, the players traded holds through the opening four games before Mensik seized control with a crucial break of serve. The Czech maintained his composure from the baseline and protected his advantage to claim the opening set, laying the foundation for another landmark victory in his remarkable Paris run.

The ice-cool Mensik tightened his grip on the contest when the second set unfolded in similar fashion, as the 19-year-old Fonseca's serve let him down at a crucial moment and he struggled to find a way past the wall in front of him.

The youngest Roland Garros men's quarterfinal since a 20-year-old Rafael Nadal defeated a teenage Novak Djokovic in 2006 looked in danger of becoming a rout as Mensik claimed the set when his opponent pushed a shot wide.

With his adoring Brazilian fans stunned and frustration mounting, Fonseca came out firing in the third set but was broken while serving for it at 5-4. Mensik drew level before squandering six match points and eventually prevailing in a tiebreak.

"I was just in the zone. I was focusing on my game, on my performance and just on myself," added Mensik, who was mentored by Djokovic in the past.

"Even when the crowd erupted, I couldn't hear anything. I'm happy that even with long games and when the momentum was going to his side, I still managed to raise my level."

Destiny's child

Andreeva said she believed destiny was guiding her progress this year, 12 months after a tearful collapse in a quarterfinal defeat to Frenchwoman Lois Boisson.

"I believe that everything happens for a reason, and if I wasn't able to reach the semifinals of another Grand Slam, then I guess that's what should have happened," Andreeva said.

"I'm happy that I'm back in the semifinals again. I think I'm just going to try to keep using the same mindset of giving my best, giving 100% no matter what happens.

"I feel like it's just easier for me to play when I have this mindset."

Now among the leading contenders for a maiden Grand Slam title, with defending champion Coco Gauff and four-time champion Iga Swiatek out, the Russian will play Marta Kostyuk after the Ukrainian won an all-Ukrainian clash against Elina Svitolina 6-3, 2-6, 6-2.

Political backdrop

The semifinal, however, will unfold against a backdrop that stretches beyond tennis, with Kostyuk sharply criticizing Russian players and their silence over the war in Ukraine as she surged into a maiden Grand Slam semifinal this week.

Hours after another night of Russian strikes on Ukraine's capital, Kyiv, Kostyuk said she no longer accepted the argument that Russian athletes could remain silent because of possible repercussions at home.

"It's not frustrating anymore. They're all grown-ups. They know what they're talking about. They know what's going on. They have phones. They have Instagram. They have news and are clearly aware of what's going on," Kostyuk said.

"If this is something that they want to avoid talking about, they have to live with this, not me."

Alexander Zverev continued his bid for a maiden Grand Slam title as he recovered from a slow start to beat Spanish teenager Rafael Jodar 7-6 (3), 6-1, 6-3 and reach the semifinals.

"It shows that we have a great group of young players who are playing fantastic tennis," Zverev said shortly before the match between Fonseca and Mensik.

"For me, it doesn't matter. I focus on the next match."