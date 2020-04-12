The Montreal WTA tournament, one of the key build-up events ahead of the U.S. Open, was axed on Saturday and will not be played until 2021, officials said.
The event, scheduled for Aug. 7-16, had been in jeopardy after Quebec Province requested that all sporting and cultural events be canceled through Aug. 31 as a means of slowing the spread of the coronavirus.
"As a result of the measures imposed by the Quebec government prohibiting holding events until August 31, the Rogers Cup in Montreal will postpone their event to 2021," said a WTA statement.
"The WTA reiterates that health and safety will always be the top priority. We understand this was a difficult decision and we look forward to being back in Montreal in 2021."
Tournament director Eugene Lapierre said the decision was made for them.
"At the beginning of the COVID-19 crisis we were hoping that the situation would be resolved in time to be able to host our tournament as initially planned on the calendar.
