Two-time Olympic gold medalist Andy Murray withdrew from the singles competition at the Paris Games on Thursday, opting to compete only in doubles alongside Dan Evans.

The 37-year-old British tennis star has announced that these Olympics will mark the end of his illustrious career.

Murray has struggled with a series of injuries, including a hip replacement in 2019, and recently underwent surgery to remove a spinal cyst.

He withdrew from singles at Wimbledon this month and played one match in doubles with his older brother, Jamie.

“I’ve made the decision to withdraw from the singles to concentrate on the doubles with Dan. Our practice has been great, and we’re playing well together,” Murray said Thursday. “I’m really looking forward to getting started and representing GB one more time.”

His withdrawal announcement came shortly before the draw for the Olympic tennis tournament. Play begins Saturday.

Murray won singles gold medals at London in 2012 and Rio de Janeiro in 2016, making him the only tennis player with two.