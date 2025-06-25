Two-time Wimbledon champion Andy Murray will help design a statue of himself to commemorate the tournament’s 150th anniversary in 2027, organizers announced Tuesday.

The All England Club plans to unveil the statue during the 2027 championships, honoring the British tennis icon who ended the nation’s 77-year wait for a men’s singles champion by defeating Novak Djokovic in the 2013 final.

“He’ll rightly be closely involved in the process, along with his team,” said All England Club chairwoman Debbie Jevans.

The Scotsman won a second title – and his third Grand Slam singles title overall – in the 2016 final against Milos Raonic.

An inspiration for the statue project is the way Rafael Nadal was honored this month at Roland Garros, where he won 14 French Open titles; Murray was in attendance.

“We looked at Rafa Nadal having that sort of plaque unveiled to him at Roland-Garros, which was all very special,” Jevans said. “But we thought, what do we want for Andy?”

A bronze statue of Fred Perry, the previous British men’s champion before Murray in 1936, was erected at Wimbledon in 1984, marking 50 years after his first singles title at the tournament.

The 2025 tournament at Wimbledon starts Monday.