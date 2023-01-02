Rafa Nadal admitted that his recent two consecutive losses were not the ideal warmup for his upcoming Australian Open title defense, however, the world's second-ranked player remains unperturbed and confident in his ability to make a triumphant showing at the season's first major tournament in two weeks' time.

Following an injury-ravaged 2022, Nadal lost his United Cup mixed team event opener to Briton Cameron Norrie last week and Spain's 22-times Grand Slam champion then fell to Australian Alex de Minaur, who claimed a 3-6 6-1 7-5 win on Monday.

But Nadal, who needed pain-numbing injections on his foot en route to the French Open title and pulled out of his Wimbledon semifinal with an abdominal injury last year, said there were still positives despite his shaky start to the new season.

"Six hours on court almost. I need hours on court. I need battles like this," Nadal told reporters. "I didn't play much official matches the last six months, almost seven. Days like these two help.

"Of course with victories the process is faster, but I need to keep fighting. That's it. For moments, I played a good level of tennis. Playing good with the backhand. Changing directions with the forehand."

Nadal said he felt fine physically but needed to improve his speed and be more dynamic on the court to improve his confidence ahead of the Melbourne Park major.

"I have two weeks before the Australian Open starts. I can't say the situation is ideal but at the same time I can't say it's negative, because for moments I was playing good," Nadal said.

"I think that two matches is going to help me. I need to win a couple of matches. But the level wasn't that bad. Putting in perspective that I arrived needing a little bit more time.

"I'm not too alarmed, too negative about what happened. I think it was a real chance to lose these kinds of matches. Last year I lost two matches in Abu Dhabi, and that's it."