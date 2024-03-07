Rafael Nadal dropped a bomb by withdrawing from Indian Wells on Wednesday, just before his first-round match, citing that he is not yet "prepared to compete at the highest level."

The 37-year-old Spanish tennis star, who has hinted at retirement after the 2024 season, returned to the court in Brisbane in January after a nearly year-long hiatus due to a hip flexor injury. Unfortunately, he was forced to skip the Australian Open due to another muscle tear.

Despite his efforts to return to form, Nadal faced a setback when he lost to Carlos Alcaraz in an exhibition event in Las Vegas last Sunday. Nevertheless, he seemed optimistic and ready to pursue his fourth title in the California desert before this recent setback.

"It is with great sadness that I have to withdraw from this amazing tournament," the 22-time Grand Slam champion said in a statement.

"Everyone knows how much I love this place and how much I love to play here at Indian Wells.

"That's also one of the reasons why I came very early to the desert to practice and try to get ready.

"I have been working hard and practicing, and you all know I took a test this weekend, but I don't find myself ready to play at the highest level at such an important event.

"It is not an easy decision; it's a tough one, as a matter of fact, but I can't lie to myself and lie to the thousands of fans. I will miss you all, and I am sure the tournament will be a great success."

Tournament director Tommy Haas said they were disappointed to lose Nadal, who will be replaced by lucky loser Sumit Nagal.

"He is one of the all-time fan favorites here, and we hope to see him back in Indian Wells again in the future," added Haas.

Nadal's representative, Benito Perez-Barbadillo, said there was no fresh injury and that the Miami Open, another hardcourt event that follows Indian Wells, was never on his schedule.

Nadal will now turn his attention to his favorite surface clay with an eye toward a record-extending 15th French Open title and a second Olympic gold medal at the Paris Games, where tennis will be contested at Roland Garros.