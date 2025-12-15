Rafael Nadal has undergone surgery on his right hand to relieve chronic pain and improve mobility, the retired tennis great said Friday.

The 22-time Grand Slam champion, who plays left-handed, disclosed in a post on X that the problem had lingered “for a long time.” He shared a photo showing his right arm bandaged and supported in a sling, adding a trademark quip that he “won’t be able to play the Australian Open.”

A statement from Nadal’s representative said the procedure targeted the joint at the base of his right thumb and was performed at a private clinic in Barcelona.

The aim was to reduce pain and restore movement. No recovery timeline was provided.

Nadal, 39, retired in November 2024 after years of battling injuries that ultimately ended hopes of extending one of the most decorated careers in tennis history.

While his game was built around a ferocious left-handed forehand, the right hand plays a key role in his two-handed backhand and daily activity.

In May, during a ceremony at Roland-Garros celebrating his record 14 French Open titles, Nadal said he had not picked up a racket in the six months following his final professional match – a Davis Cup loss with Spain more than a year earlier.

Last month, however, video emerged of him hitting casually with Alexandra Eala at his academy in Mallorca, suggesting a return to the court for recreation rather than competition.

Since stepping away from the tour, Nadal has focused on family life, the Rafa Nadal Academy, and philanthropic work.

The surgery appears minor compared with the hip, knee and foot issues that plagued his final seasons.

Nadal leaves the sport with 22 Grand Slam titles, 92 ATP trophies and an era-defining legacy alongside Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic – a standard of intensity and excellence that continues to shape the game.