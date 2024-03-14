American Emma Navarro pulled a shocker by defeating the world No. 2, Aryna Sabalenka, with a score of 6-3, 3-6, 6-2.

This victory marked the most significant win of Navarro's career, propelling her to the quarterfinals of the Indian Wells tournament for the first time. Meanwhile, on the same day, Coco Gauff breezed through her match, celebrating her birthday with a comfortable win.

Navarro showcased her prowess by effectively handling Sabalenka's formidable serve and capitalizing on four out of five break-point opportunities, despite challenging windy conditions.

She started strong, claiming the first set decisively, but Sabalenka fought back in the second set, pushing the match into a thrilling decider.

Remaining composed and resilient, Navarro maintained her focus, saving a crucial break point and delivering a powerful forehand winner to secure a pivotal service hold, establishing a 4-1 lead in the final set. Seeded 23rd, Navarro demonstrated her tenacity by breaking Sabalenka's serve for the fourth time on match point, sealing her spot in the quarterfinals. Her next opponent will be the ninth seed, Maria Sakkari from Greece.

Sakkari, the 2022 runner-up, beat Frenchwoman Diane Parry 6-2, 3-6, 6-3.

Navarro, who is known for keeping her emotions under wraps, did a subdued fist pump after winning the match in front of a supportive crowd at Stadium One.

"It's a little bit unnatural for me to be in the spotlight and be playing on a court like that with a ton of fans and TVs and eyes on me. It's not my natural way," she told reporters.

"But I feel I'm definitely getting more comfortable with it and just feeling like I can be myself even if there's however many people watching.

"Also, I think that was my second or third fist pump ever. If it was a little weird, cut me some slack," she said with a smile.

With the win, Navarro will break into the top 20 for the first time after the tournament, and Sabalenka, who won her second Grand Slam crown in Melbourne Park in January, praised her opponent.

"Her potential is really great," Sabalenka told reporters.

"I think she has the potential to be in the top 10."

Gauff dominated Elise Mertens to win 6-0, 6-2 on her 20th birthday and book her spot in the quarterfinals.

The dynamic American played her best tennis of the tournament so far, serving well and stepping into the court to overwhelm the Belgian 24th seed.

Mertens was unable to back up her win over Naomi Osaka in the previous round, hitting just four winners to 21 unforced errors in a match that lasted just over an hour.

Third seed Gauff saw her section of the draw open up after Sabalenka's defeat and will play unseeded Yuan Yue of China, who fought back from a set and a break down to beat Russian 11th seed Daria Kasatkina 4-6, 6-4, 6-3.

Yuan, who claimed her first WTA title in Texas this month, stunned compatriot and Australian Open runner-up Zheng Qinwen in the second round and will look for another upset to extend her nine-match winning run.