In a candid assessment of the recent turmoil in women's tennis, Martina Navratilova voiced her doubts about the future of Steve Simon as the head of the WTA following the chaotic Tour Finals.

The 18-time Grand Slam singles champion also underscores the need for female leadership in the elite professional circuit.

Simon has held the position of chairperson and chief executive of the WTA for eight years.

However, his leadership has recently faced mounting criticism from players, notably due to the controversial decision to stage the Finals outdoors in Cancun, Mexico.

Navratilova, a trailblazing figure in women's tennis, shared her perspective with broadcaster Amazon Prime.

She expressed her belief that it might be time for new leadership within the WTA, given the current challenges.

With the WTA being a women's association, she stressed the importance of having a woman at the helm.

Navratilova highlighted that only two women have held this leadership role in the history of the organization, and she hopes the next leader will be a woman, given the abundance of qualified candidates.

Addressing the contentious choice of Cancun as the venue for the $9 million WTA Finals, Navratilova referenced the dissatisfaction expressed by players, particularly world No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka.

Sabalenka criticized the court conditions and the organization's standard, feeling "disrespected" by the event's management.

The tournament, scheduled to conclude on Nov. 5, was plagued by rain and high winds, leading to the semifinal between Iga Swiatek and Sabalenka being postponed until that day, with the final rescheduled for Monday.

Navratilova acknowledged the resilience of the players in adapting to the challenging conditions but emphasized the need for accountability.

She pointed out the sequence of poor decisions that ultimately led to the predicament and suggested that Steve Simon, who has held the position for eight years, may find it increasingly difficult to maintain his role.

In a letter addressed to the players, which was later leaked to the media, Simon explained that the selection of Cancun as the tournament's location was influenced by various complex factors.

He also accepted responsibility for the subpar conditions and indicated forthcoming changes to enhance the tour's operation, addressing concerns raised by top players about their treatment.

The WTA, in response, stated that it remains committed to listening to players' feedback as it navigates the path forward.