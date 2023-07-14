In a quest for her maiden Grand Slam singles title, Ons Jabeur is set to make history as the first African or Arab woman to achieve this feat at Wimbledon.

The 28-year-old Tunisian sensation will face off against Marketa Vondrousova of the Czech Republic in the highly anticipated final on Saturday, hoping to overcome her past disappointments and claim the coveted trophy.

Having reached the final at the All England Club last year, only to be thwarted by Elena Rybakina, and falling short against world No. 1 Iga Swiatek at the U.S. Open, Jabeur is determined to seize the moment and emerge victorious this time around.

Unlike her previous Grand Slam finals, Jabeur will enter the match as the favorite against Vondrousova, who has defied expectations by becoming the first unseeded woman to reach the Wimbledon final in 60 years.

Jabeur's path to the championship clash has been arduous, as she conquered former two-time winner Petra Kvitova in the round of 16, dispatched third seed Rybakina in the quarterfinals, and staged a remarkable comeback from a set down to eliminate second-ranked Aryna Sabalenka in the semifinals.

Tunisia's Ons Jabeur (L) hugs Belarus' Aryna Sabalenka after winning their women's singles semifinals tennis match on the 11th day of the 2023 Wimbledon Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis Club in Wimbledon, London, U.K., July 13, 2023. (AFP Photo)

Her exceptional achievement of defeating three top-10 players at Wimbledon, a feat not accomplished since Serena Williams in 2012, underscores her formidable skills and determination.

Despite the apparent disparity in rankings, with Jabeur ranked sixth in the world and Vondrousova positioned at 42, the Tunisian remains focused on the task at hand and refuses to underestimate her opponent.

Recognizing the magnitude of a final, Jabeur emphasized: "A final is a final. You're playing against someone, whether they are a Grand Slam champion or not. It's going to be very difficult. The match can go either way. The player who can handle emotions and be more prepared on the court will ultimately emerge victorious."

While history shows that only six women have lost their first three Grand Slam finals, Jabeur seeks to carve a different path and turn the tides in her favor.

Notable figures such as Chris Evert and Kim Clijsters, who faced similar early disappointments, ultimately found redemption in their careers.

Jabeur holds several advantages heading into the final, including an impressive track record on grass courts.

Her 28 wins on grass since 2021 rival the streak achieved by former Wimbledon champion Maria Sharapova between 2004 and 2006.

However, it is worth noting that Jabeur has suffered two defeats to Vondrousova in 2023, one at the Australian Open and another in Miami.

Fuelled by a desire for revenge, Jabeur expressed her determination to avenge her previous losses against Vondrousova.

Acknowledging her opponent's skills, she stated, "I'm going for my revenge. I haven't beaten her this year. She possesses great hands and plays exceptionally well."

For Vondrousova, her journey to the final has been filled with resilience and determination.

Last year, the Czech player missed out on Wimbledon due to a wrist surgery that forced her to endure a six-month hiatus.

However, this time away from the tour allowed her the opportunity to get married and recuperate. Remarkably, Vondrousova is the second-lowest ranked player to reach the Wimbledon final, with only Serena Williams, ranked 181st in 2018, achieving a lower ranking.