Former world No. 1 Naomi Osaka is weighing how to balance her tennis career with motherhood after falling 7-5, 6-4 to Australia’s Talia Gibson in her opening match Saturday.

Osaka returned to the tour in 2024 following a 15-month hiatus after the birth of her daughter, reaching the U.S. Open semifinals last year. She withdrew from the Australian Open in January before her third-round match because of an abdominal injury.

The four-time Grand Slam champion also suffered early exits this year, losing to world No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka in the Indian Wells pre-quarterfinals and bowing out in the opening rounds in Miami.

Asked about her plans for the clay-court season, Osaka said she is weighing the demands of the tour against the time she wants to spend at home.

“I feel like this is a dilemma for me,” Osaka told reporters.

“For me, my daughter is very important, and I want to be a mom. I want to be the best mom I can, but sometimes I feel like I know what I have to do to become a really good player, and it’s very difficult.

“Because for me, I want to win titles and I want to be the best player I can, but if I have to sacrifice a lot of time with my daughter, I’d rather not do it.

“I’m not going to play Charleston. I hope I can play Madrid, Rome and then, obviously, the French Open.”

Gibson, 21, will play Iva Jovic in the next round Sunday.