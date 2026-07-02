Four-time Grand Slam champion Naomi Osaka kept both her tennis and fashion game on point at Wimbledon, cruising into the third round with a commanding straight-set victory over Anastasia Gasanova.

After making a statement in a "Kill Bill"-inspired kimono before her opening-round match, the 14th-seeded Japanese star once again stole the spotlight with a striking all-white ensemble featuring floral detailing and a dramatic floor-length train.

The eye-catching outfit drew plenty of attention from fans and photographers as Osaka made her way to Court Two, where she needed just 67 minutes to dispatch Russia's world No. 225, 6-3, 6-2.

Her flowing train was secured at the waist with an obi, a traditional wide decorative sash worn with a kimono, adding another elegant touch to her memorable Wimbledon entrance.

"I feel like my inspiration can be anything," said the 28-year-old, who was born in Osaka, Japan, to a Haitian father and a Japanese mother and spent most of her childhood in Florida.

"I took a trip to Japan one day, and then obviously you go to Harajuku, a district of Tokyo famous for fashion and cosplay culture, and you see everyone expressing themselves through clothes.

"It was just so cool and colorful. That stuck out to me a lot. I kind of used that in my fashion experimentation.

"I don't really ever have a plan when it comes to clothes. I think it's OK to try something and fail, but I'd rather just try it and see how it goes."

World No. 65 Daria Kasatkina, a Wimbledon quarterfinalist in 2018, awaits Osaka after rallying from a set down to defeat Indonesia's Janice Tjen 6-7 (5-7), 6-1, 6-4.

Two-time Grand Slam champion Coco Gauff survived a major scare, scraping through on a third-set tiebreak against Argentina's world No. 56 Solana Sierra.

The seventh seed was in danger of becoming the highest-profile casualty of the opening two rounds after falling behind 5-3 in the deciding set and trailing 7-4 in the 10-point tiebreak.

But with her Wimbledon struggles threatening to continue, she won six consecutive points to complete a 6-3, 3-6, 7-6 (9-7) victory on Court One.

Gauff, who won the 2023 U.S. Open and the 2025 French Open, has never advanced beyond the fourth round at the All England Club and admits she is not entirely comfortable on grass.

The 22-year-old American will face compatriot Claire Liu in the third round.

Former French Open champion Jelena Ostapenko followed her first-round win over Britain's Harriet Dart with a 6-2, 6-0 victory over Antonia Ruzic.

Croatia's Ruzic was initially drawn to face Emma Raducanu in the first round before instead overcoming Latvia's lucky loser Darja Semenistaja following the injury withdrawal of the British No. 1.

Wimbledon debutante Mananchaya Sawangkaew also advanced, this time in far less dramatic fashion than her first-round match.

The Thai qualifier, who earned her first Grand Slam main-draw victory on Monday after French Open runner-up Maja Chwalinska was injured on match point, defeated American Alycia Parks 7-5, 6-0.

American fourth seed Jessica Pegula defeated Spain's Sara Sorribes Tormo 7-6 (8-6), 6-1, while 10th-seeded Karolina Muchova and 11th-seeded Belinda Bencic also advanced in straight sets.