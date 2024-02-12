Naomi Osaka, despite facing three consecutive defeats since her triumphant return from maternity leave, remains steadfastly optimistic.

The former world No. 1, gearing up for the Qatar Open, expressed her unwavering belief that the only direction to go from here is upward.

The four-time Grand Slam champion, who welcomed her daughter Shai in July, marked her comeback with a victory at the Brisbane International last month after a 15-month hiatus.

However, her journey was halted in the second round by Karolina Pliskova.

Despite subsequent setbacks at the Australian Open and Abu Dhabi, where she suffered early losses against Caroline Garcia and Danielle Collins, the 26-year-old Japanese athlete emphasized that her confidence remains intact.

"It definitely is hard for me to not be tough on myself, but after Abu Dhabi, I actually have more confidence in myself, which is a little strange," Osaka told reporters.

"I feel like since I have seen the worst that can happen, everything else is a plus. In Australia, I knew that I said I was only going to play in Dubai, so I feel like I have to take these tournaments as extra credit.

"Someone said to me it's like a very expensive practice, so I don't know, after they said that I felt pretty optimistic."

Osaka, who opens her Doha campaign against 15th seed Garcia later on Monday, said she preferred to face tough opponents like the Frenchwoman.

"I learn more from the matches. So of course it's funny to hear I'm playing her again but I'm a little happy," Osaka said.

"She's always been a really nice person and I know I'm not supposed to think that about my opponent, but I know we also share the same birthday. At the end of the day, a Libran is going to win."