Naomi Osaka remains optimistic about her Australian Open hopes despite an abdominal injury that forced her to pull out of the Auckland Classic final on Sunday.

The former world No. 1, who was leading Clara Tauson 6-4 in her first WTA final in nearly three years, is scheduled for an MRI to assess the extent of the injury.

"I don't feel that it's too serious, and I still feel very optimistic about AO," Osaka, 27, said in a statement.

The injury, which appeared abdominal rather than the back issue that ended her 2024 season, left Osaka in tears as she withdrew from the match.

She had led 5-1, dominating with two breaks of serve, but as the match progressed, she struggled with her serve and could not continue. Osaka received a subdued ovation as she left the court, returning only for the post-match prizegiving.

“I’m just really grateful to be here,” Osaka said, thanking the Auckland crowd for their warm reception. "I hope you enjoyed the tennis we played."

The injury was a frustrating end to an otherwise promising week.

Osaka, who returned to tennis in early 2024 after a maternity break, had shown glimpses of her former glory.

Her run to the Auckland final marked her first WTA final since her victory at the 2021 Australian Open, and a potential win would have marked her first title since then.

Osaka’s journey back to the sport had been filled with reflection. After a year-long absence to welcome her daughter, Shai, she spoke about how motherhood and the break had altered her perspective on tennis.

“There are moments where it’s really difficult, where I do get down on myself,” she said. “But then I just realized I was pregnant not so long ago and I really wanted the opportunity to play again.”

In Auckland, she battled through tough matches, defeating Lina Glushko, Julia Grabher, Hailey Baptiste, and Alicia Parks – all without dropping more than one set. Despite not being the tournament’s top seed, she fought through every round with determination and grit, showcasing a reinvigorated mindset.

"I want to take every match seriously," Osaka said, reflecting on her renewed mentality. "If someone beats me, I want it to be the fight of their life. I want to build that reputation."

Osaka also expressed gratitude for her return to the tour, acknowledging her dual role as both a veteran and a newcomer. “I feel like a veteran and also a newbie at the same time,” she said. "I’ve been out of the game long enough to accept the fact that I’m playing against new players. I feel a lot of responsibility, and I’m learning and trying my best every year."

She also opened up about the absence of her role models, Serena and Venus Williams. "I do feel a little sad that my great role model is gone," Osaka said. "I hope I can play as many years as them and build a really good foundation for the sport."