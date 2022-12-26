Türkiye's Paralympic tennis player Ahmet Kaplan and silver medal-winning badminton superstar Emine Seçkin have demonstrated an indefatigable commitment to the nation, steadfastly hoisting the Turkish flag and aspiring for gold medals at the upcoming 2024 Paris Paralympics games.

The 21-year-old national paralympic sensation Ahmet Kaplan, who has been ranked 53rd in the world due to his impressive success in tennis this season, is now focusing on new achievements in his bid to secure a quota for the highly anticipated 2024 Paris Paralympic Games.

Ahmet, a victim of a horrific electric shock in the Akdeniz district of Mersin at the tender age of 8, tragically lost his legs.

Despite this tragedy, he has persevered, taking up wheelchair tennis in the "quad" category two years ago, and has since been competing with great strength and courage.

The prodigious young athlete, who placed a commendable second in the Wheelchair Tennis Raiders Classification Tournament organized by the Turkish Physically Disabled Sports Federation (TBESF) in Manisa in July, was triumphant in doubles at the International Aspendos Open Tennis Tournament held in Antalya between Nov. 13-16.

Ahmet shone brightly at the TBESF Open Tournament held on Nov. 18-21, where he proudly took home a gold medal in doubles.

Not resting on his laurels, he then set off to the International Wheelchair Tennis Antalya Open Tournament, where he was able to bring back a silver medal in doubles on Nov. 28-Dec.1.

After experiencing a triumphant season, Ahmet rocketed to 53rd in the "quad" category, soaring past his previous world ranking of 76th.

Aiming to secure a quota for the 2024 Paris Paralympic Games, his long-cherished dream, he is striving to reach his top 16.

He considers 2022 a resounding success, as he has achieved more than he ever imagined, vastly improving his morale as he looks ahead to 2023.

On the other hand, having won a shimmering silver medal in both singles and doubles at the Para-Badminton World Championship held in Tokyo, Emine Seçkin is striving to be the first to bring a glorious gold medal to Turkey in this discipline.

Despite being afflicted with polio in her childhood and having to raise two children and live a married life, Seçkin, 42, has remarkably persevered to lead an independent life despite the daily hurdles that come with being physically disabled.

Seçkin, who was inspired by her disabled husband's passion for wheelchair basketball and made a commitment to emulate him, was selected for the Wheelchair Basketball Women's National Team in a mere four years.

Despite abandoning her sporting aspirations for a time, she persevered and eventually returned to success in the badminton world, earning an impressive third place in Europe and second place across the globe, making Türkiye's name known.

Seçkin declared that beginning in February 2023 that she will start competing in tournaments to amass quota points. The points she accumulates will be sufficient to qualify her for the Paralympic Games.

Seçkin considers being disabled a blessing and emphasizes that disabled individuals should not be deterred from engaging in any sport that interests them, as it is an effective way to bolster their self-confidence and presence in society.