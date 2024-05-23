World No. 5 Jessica Pegula has withdrawn from the French Open to prioritize her recovery from injuries, the American tennis player announced on Wednesday.

Earlier this month, the 30-year-old expressed uncertainty about competing in Paris following an injury setback that disrupted her clay-court season.

Pegula's last match was in April during the Billie Jean King Cup. She had to skip the Middle East swing in February due to a neck issue.

"Unfortunately, (I'm) pulling out of Roland Garros this year," Pegula said in a post on Instagram. "I'm just about back to practicing normal (and) haven't had any issues for weeks ... If I had another 5-7 days I would have been there 100%.

"So I will definitely be back for a full grass season and the rest of the summer and grinding out the rest of the year. (I) gotta get that match count up."

Pegula, who reached the third round at Roland Garros last year, did not specify her latest injury. She also missed Rome, Stuttgart, and Madrid this season.

One of the most consistent players on the WTA Tour last season, Pegula won the Montreal title in the build-up to the U.S. Open, where she reached the round of 16.

The first round at Roland Garros starts on Sunday.