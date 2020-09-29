Second seed Karolina Pliskova survived a first-round scare at the French Open on Tuesday with a 6-7 (9-11), 6-2, 6-4 triumph over Egypt's history-making qualifier, Mayar Sherif.
However, the former world No. 1 faces a tougher challenge in the second round as she plays the 2017 champion Jelena Ostapenko after the Latvian dispatched American Madison Brengle 6-2, 6-1.
Sherif, who is ranked 172nd in the world, is the first Egyptian woman to play the main draw match at any of the four grand slams and made a strong debut in the first set.
The 27-year-old Czech Pliskova was clearly frustrated in the opening set as the world No. 4 missed eight set points and gave away opportunities with 27 unforced errors.
Sherif pulled rank from 6-3 down in the tie-break after a Pliskova double-fault, and when the 24-year-old Egyptian edged in front at 10-9, Sherif was handed her first grand slam set when Pliskova fired a return long.
There were three consecutive breaks in the second set until Pliskova reasserted control with a 5-1 advantage en route to leveling the match and opening a deciding frame.
Pliskova's worries were over in the third set when she broke Sherif's serve and moved in front with 5-3 and served out the match after 2 hours 15 minutes on Court Philippe Chatrier.
Please click to read our informative text prepared pursuant to the Law on the Protection of Personal Data No. 6698 and to get information about the cookies used on our website in accordance with the relevant legislation.
6698 sayılı Kişisel Verilerin Korunması Kanunu uyarınca hazırlanmış aydınlatma metnimizi okumak ve sitemizde ilgili mevzuata uygun olarak kullanılan çerezlerle ilgili bilgi almak için lütfen tıklayınız.