Briton Emma Raducanu said she felt reassured about her safety after Wimbledon barred a man who had been stalking her from purchasing tickets for the Grand Slam starting Monday.

The former U.S. Open champion was followed by the man to WTA events in Singapore, Abu Dhabi and Doha earlier this year, and she broke down in tears after spotting him during a match at the Dubai Championships in February.

Dubai police issued a restraining order against the man and banned him from all tour events, but Wimbledon officials had to intervene separately by blocking his ticket applications during the public ballot.

“Wimbledon and everyone did an amazing job,” Raducanu told the BBC. “I got a notification, the police contacted me and told me everything was OK.”

“I know that I’m not the first athlete to go through this, and I probably won’t be the last – not just as an athlete, but females in general.”

The 22-year-old, who had not yet been born when the then-world No. 1 Monica Seles was stabbed in the back by a fan at an event in 1993, said she felt much safer with extra security at events.

“I have a lot more protection around me – especially the ones here in the U.K., where it’s busy and there are more spectators around. I feel a difference, and that reassures me and makes me feel more comfortable,” she added.

Raducanu also praised British No. 2 Katie Boulter for sharing her experience of online abuse.

“I try not to read the comments or look at the messages because it makes you upset,” she said. “It doesn’t matter how many positive comments you read, you are always going to remember the more negative ones – so I just try to stay away.”