Defending champion Jannik Sinner booked his place in the ATP Finals semifinals with a composed 6-4, 6-3 victory over two-time winner Alexander Zverev on Wednesday, while Ben Shelton was eliminated earlier in the day after losing to Felix Auger-Aliassime in the same group.

The Italian star extended his indoor hard-court winning streak to 28 matches, though the contest was far tighter than the scoreline suggested. Sinner, ranked No. 2 in the world, was forced to fend off early pressure in both sets but found his rhythm when it mattered most.

“It was a very competitive and close match,” Sinner said. “I felt I served really well in the key moments and tried to produce my best tennis when it mattered – and luckily, it went my way.”

Sinner and Zverev, the only past ATP Finals champions in this year’s field, had both won their opening Bjorn Borg Group matches, setting the stage for a clash worthy of their pedigree.

On Wednesday, Sinner faced seven break points compared with Zverev’s four but pulled out aces and deft drop shots when it counted.

Sinner made a slow start, facing two break points in the opening game but delivering four aces at crucial moments to hold after nine minutes. He let slip two break points at 5-4 up before racing to the net to outwit Zverev and seal the first set.

In the second, Sinner came back from 0-40 to hold his first service game. Zverev forced another break point in the Italian’s next service game, but the champion’s composure never wavered. Sinner broke to lead 4-2, sealing the game with a sliced drop shot.

Zverev responded by taking a 30-40 lead in the following game, but Sinner held firm. At one stage, a whipped backhand down the line left the German shaking his head in disbelief. He fell to his third loss to Sinner in 17 days, as the Turin crowd rose to salute the home favorite.

Sinner must retain his title undefeated to have any chance of finishing the year as world No. 1, while Carlos Alcaraz needs one more win to stay atop the rankings.

Alcaraz, with two wins from two matches, faces Lorenzo Musetti on Thursday, while Taylor Fritz meets Alex de Minaur in the other Jimmy Connors Group match.

Auger-Aliassime earns first win

Canada’s Felix Auger-Aliassime, who lost his opener against Sinner, came from a set down to beat Shelton 4-6, 7-6 (7), 7-5, leaving the American without a win after his earlier defeat to Zverev.

Shelton powered through the opening set, but Auger-Aliassime forced a decider with a tiebreak victory in the second, then broke serve to convert his third match point in the final set.

The American lost his cool after failing to serve out the first set, launching his racket in frustration when Auger-Aliassime broke back for 5-4 – though Shelton immediately broke again.

In the second-set tiebreak, where Shelton slipped and appeared to hurt his knee, Auger-Aliassime raced to a 3-0 lead. Shelton saved three set points before a double fault ended the set.

The Canadian held break points at 2-1 up in the final set but had to wait until the last game, when Shelton squandered match points. Auger-Aliassime capitalized to secure his first victory of the tournament.

He will face Zverev on Friday, with a semifinal berth on the line.