World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka has withdrawn from the WTA Canadian Open in Montreal due to fatigue, Tennis Canada announced Wednesday.

The 27-year-old Belarusian, runner-up at both the Australian and French Opens, recently reached the semifinals at Wimbledon and Berlin and claimed titles in Madrid and Miami.

“I’m looking forward to kicking off the North American hard-court swing, but to give myself the best chance for success this season, I’ve decided it’s in my best interest to skip Montreal,” Sabalenka said.

Missing the July 27-Aug. 7 event leaves the reigning U.S. Open champion with only one major tuneup – at Cincinnati in August – before she tries to defend her crown on the Flushing Meadows hard courts.

“I’ll miss my amazing Canadian fans, but I’m already looking forward to seeing you all next year,” Sabalenka said. “Thanks for your understanding and support – it means the world to me.”

Sabalenka was upset in the Wimbledon semifinals by American Amanda Anisimova.

“We’re obviously disappointed that Aryna won’t be with us this year,” tournament director Valerie Tetreault said.

World No. 10 Paula Badosa of Spain also withdrew from the event due to injury. The two departures opened spots in the main draw for American Caty McNally and Japan’s Moyuka Uchijima.

Canada’s Eugenie Bouchard announced Wednesday that she will retire from professional tennis after the WTA event in Montreal, her hometown.

Bouchard, 31, rose as high as No. 5 in the world rankings and enjoyed her best career season in 2014, when she reached her only Grand Slam singles final at Wimbledon.

She also made semifinal runs that year at the Australian and French Opens and reached the fourth round at the U.S. Open – her best career showings in each of the Grand Slam tournaments.