Aryna Sabalenka overcame one of her toughest challenges yet in her quest for a first French Open title on Monday, defeating Naomi Osaka 7-5, 6-3 in a high-quality fourth-round clash to book her place in the quarterfinals at Roland Garros.

Competing in the tournament's first women's night-session match in three years, the Belarusian weathered an uneven start before asserting her dominance, extending her remarkable Grand Slam consistency by reaching at least the quarterfinals for the 14th consecutive major.

"She is such a great player. She plays super-aggressive tennis," Sabalenka said on court before entertaining the crowd with a playful moonwalk. "I'm happy with how I managed to put the pressure back on her. It's amazing to play the night session in front of all of you.

"I'm really happy with my serve and very pleased with my performance overall today."

Osaka, appearing in the French Open fourth round for the first time in her career, made a flying start, capitalizing on a Sabalenka double fault to surge into a 2-0 lead.

The world No. 1 responded immediately, hammering her way back into the contest with the kind of relentless power that has made her the dominant force in women's tennis this season.

At 5-5 in the opening set, Sabalenka landed the first major blow, crushing a vicious return at Osaka's feet to snatch the break as the Japanese player dumped a backhand into the net.

In the second set, Sabalenka's weight of shot gradually suffocated Osaka. After surviving a grinding service game to level at 3-3, she produced a feather-soft half-volley winner at the end of a punishing rally to break for 4-3 and seize complete control.

She next takes on Russia's Diana Shnaider, who shrugged off a second-set blip to overcome American Madison Keys 6-3, 3-6, 6-0 in another stunning upset of a major champion at the clay-court Grand Slam this year.

Anna Kalinskaya also continued her journey into a maiden French Open quarterfinal with a 6-4, 2-6, 7-6 (7) win over 28th-seeded Anastasia Potapova, marking only the second time the Russian has reached that stage of a Grand Slam.

Missed opportunities

"I was definitely nervous," Kalinskaya said.

"I meant some moments after losing my serve at 5-5 in the third set, being 40-love up and then losing the game. I was frustrated because I wanted to win that game and be up on the scoreboard and have a bit of an advantage to finish the match.

"When it didn't work, I was upset. But it was a very fast changeover, so I had to reset and continue to play."

Potapova rued several missed opportunities during what the Russian described as a "mental" match to kick off the day's action on Court Suzanne Lenglen.

"She played great and she held her nerve better than me in some moments," Potapova said.

"I know what I need to work on to make sure that it's not going to happen again."

The error-prone Potapova was not the only one paying a costly price, as Paraguayan Adolfo Daniel Vallejo was fined $65,000 after suggesting female umpires lacked the courage to control rowdy crowds following his defeat on Friday.

Diane Parry, the last Frenchwoman standing at Roland Garros, was defeated 6-3, 6-2 by Polish qualifier Maja Chwalinska.

Local fans had some reason to celebrate, though, as Paris Saint-Germain players Ousmane Dembele and Bradley Barcola presented the club's Champions League trophy to the crowd on Monday, two days after helping PSG win Europe's premier club competition for the first time with victory over Arsenal.

While Roland Garros received an injection of star power thanks to the presence of the duo, the tennis world got its own boost with news involving several notable players competing elsewhere this month.

With world No. 1 Jannik Sinner knocked out, Flavio Cobolli ensured Italian representation in the last eight by beating American Zachary Svajda 6-2, 6-3, 6-7 (3), 7-6 (5), before Matteo Berrettini downed Juan Manuel Cerundolo 6-3, 7-6 (2), 7-6 (6).

Both were joined by compatriot Matteo Arnaldi, who survived another marathon, beating 19th-seeded American Frances Tiafoe 7-6 (5), 6-7 (5), 3-6, 7-6 (3), 6-4 after five hours, 26 minutes.

Canadian fourth seed Felix Auger-Aliassime dismissed Chilean Alejandro Tabilo 6-3, 7-5, 6-1 and completed his set of Grand Slam quarterfinal appearances.