Serena Williams took another step toward a possible return to professional tennis on Monday, with the sport’s drug-testing body listing her as eligible to compete again starting Feb. 22.

The move comes six months after the 23-time Grand Slam singles champion first registered with the International Tennis Integrity Agency.

Williams, now 44, appeared on the ITIA’s reinstatement page, a development first reported by Bounces.

What remains unclear is if, when or where Williams might step back onto the court and whether this milestone will lead to an actual comeback.

When it was revealed last year that Williams had signed up with the ITIA to return to the drug-testing pool, she wrote on social media: “OMG y’all, I’m NOT coming back. This wildfire is crazy.”

Her agent did not immediately return a request for comment Monday. Neither did a spokesperson for the WTA Tour.

Last year, when word emerged that Williams had made an initial move required for a return, U.S. Tennis Association spokesman Brendan McIntyre said: “If Serena decides to return and compete at the professional level, together with her fans, we will enthusiastically welcome the return of one of the greatest champions in the history of our sport.”

Williams, one of the greats of the game, has not competed since bidding farewell at the 2022 U.S. Open. At the time, she said she did not want to use the word “retiring” and instead declared that she was “evolving” away from tennis.

Athletes returning to testing must provide information on their whereabouts, including details on their location when they are not at an official event and times when they are available to give samples. Someone who retires while on the list and later returns must be available for testing for six months before being allowed to compete again.

Williams’ older sister, Venus, returned to competition last July at age 45 after nearly 1.5 years away from the tour. She had never announced her retirement. At the U.S. Open, Venus became the oldest player to compete in singles at the American Grand Slam tournament since 1981.

When Venus, a seven-time major singles champion, came back at the DC Open, she spoke about wishing Serena would join her on tour again. The sisters won 14 Grand Slam doubles titles together.

“I keep saying to my team, the only thing that would make this better is if she was here. We always did everything together, so of course I miss her,” Venus said at the time when asked about a social media video showing Serena swinging a racket. “But if she comes back, I’m sure she’ll let y’all know.”