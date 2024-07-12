Hosted by Serena Williams, The ESPYS celebrated a historic year for women's sports, honoring stars like Simone Biles, A'ja Wilson, Caitlin Clark, Dawn Staley and JuJu Watkins on Thursday night.

Dawn Staley, coach of the national champion South Carolina women's basketball team, received the Jimmy V Award for Perseverance.

Staley faced personal challenges, including the loss of her friend and Tennessee standout Nicki McCray-Penson to breast cancer and her sister's leukemia diagnosis.

"I must confess I feel a little undeserving of this recognition. Past recipients of the Jimmy V Perseverance Award have faced incredible challenges and proven themselves as true warriors," Staley said. "I have merely been a spectator to such immense courage and resilience."

Staley’s Gamecocks won the Best Team award.

Wilson of the Las Vegas Aces won as Best Women's Sports Athlete and Best WNBA Player.

"It's incredible to think that a young girl who initially didn't want to play basketball is now in contention for even one ESPY," she said in videotaped remarks.

The Best Men's Sports Athlete was Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes. He also won Best NFL Player.

"I've been around this kid for a few years now, and watching him grow as a football player, teammate, and leader has been phenomenal," Chiefs coach Andy Reid said, accepting on Mahomes’ behalf. "But more than that, watching him grow as a father and husband has been the best part."

Biles earned Best Comeback Athlete weeks before she competes at the Paris Olympics. The most decorated gymnast in history withdrew from the team competition at the Tokyo Games to prioritize her mental health.

Clark of the Indiana Fever also earned two trophies: for a record-breaking performance as the NCAA’s all-time career scoring leader, and as Best College Athlete for her career at Iowa.

"I'm a bit tied up in Indianapolis," Clark said via videotape. "It was a special year in women’s athletics."

Watkins won Best Breakthrough Athlete, receiving the award after a 30-minute delay due to President Joe Biden’s news conference.

The Southern California basketball star had a standout freshman season, leading the Trojans to the Elite Eight of the NCAA Tournament for the first time in decades.

"This is unbelievable," Watkins said. "I want to thank all the powerful women who paved the way for me."

Williams joked during her monologue at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood and later sang after Ciara opened the show with a musical performance. Williams' older sister, Venus, appeared and joked that she had actually been asked to host, sparking a mock argument between the siblings.

"You may be wondering why I'm doing this," noted fashion enthusiast Serena said. "Any opportunity to wear 16 outfits in three hours, I'm going to take it."

The ABC telecast returned from a commercial break in the final minutes and began repeating the presentations of two earlier awards. Williams' farewell was cut off, as were the final credits. ABC didn't immediately explain the issues. The show aired live in the East and Central time zones and was tape-delayed on the West Coast.

Prince Harry received the Pat Tillman Award for Service, mentioning the late Army Ranger’s mother who had criticized ESPN for honoring the royal.

With wife Meghan joining in a standing ovation, the Duke of Sussex accepted the trophy from three service veterans injured during their tours of duty. Harry served in the British military for 10 years, including two tours in Afghanistan as a helicopter pilot.

He created the Invictus Games in 2014, a multi-sport, Paralympic-style event for wounded or injured servicemen and veterans.

"This award belongs to them, not to me," Harry said.

Tillman's mother, Mary Tillman, had criticized ESPN's choice of Harry, saying there are recipients working in the veteran community who would have been more fitting. Harry thanked Tillman's widow, Marie, for her attendance and acknowledged Mary Tillman.

"Her advocacy for Pat's legacy is deeply personal and one that I respect," he said. "The bond between a mother and son is eternal and transcends even the greatest losses."

Retired NFL safety Steve Gleason was honored with the Arthur Ashe Award for Courage. He was diagnosed with ALS, also known as Lou Gehrig’s disease, in 2011. His nonprofit, Team Gleason, helps people with ALS live purposeful lives by providing programming and support services.

Gleason received a standing ovation when he took the stage in a motorized chair and was kissed by former New Orleans Saints teammate Drew Brees. Gleason's voice was heard through special technology. His young son, Rivers, stood next to his father and held the trophy.

"For me, this honor represents encouragement and triumph for families currently living with ALS, and all people with disabilities or other illnesses," he said. "If you've never experienced fear, isolation, or suffering, you can leave right now."

Shohei Ohtani of the Los Angeles Dodgers was named Best MLB Player; Connor McDavid of the Stanley Cup runner-up Edmonton Oilers was named Best NHL Player, and Luka Doncic of the Dallas Mavericks was named Best NBA Player.

Cooper Flagg, a senior guard-forward from Montverde (Florida) Academy, and track and field athlete Sadie Engelhardt of Ventura (California) High were named Gatorade National Players of the Year.

The three-hour show on ABC was delayed when Biden's nationally televised news conference started late and ran 30 minutes into the show's time slot.