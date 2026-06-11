Serena Williams' long-awaited return to competitive tennis was thrown into doubt Wednesday after her doubles partner, Victoria Mboko, retired injured during her opening-round singles match at the WTA event at Queen's Club.

The 44-year-old Williams made a winning comeback at the London tournament Tuesday, teaming up with the Canadian teenager to defeat third seeds Nicole Melichar-Martinez and Erin Routliffe 7-6 (7-2), 6-2 in the first round of the doubles competition.

Williams and Mboko are scheduled to face Leylah Fernandez and Laura Siegemund in the quarterfinals Thursday, but Mboko's injury has cast doubt over whether the pair will be able to take the court in the Wimbledon warm-up event.

Mboko, who received a bye into the round of 16 of the Queen's Club singles tournament, had lost the first set but led Karolina Pliskova 4-3 in the second when she slipped behind the baseline while attempting to return a shot.

The stumble effectively forced her into the splits, drawing a gasp from the crowd.

Mboko was visibly upset as she spoke with medical staff.

She got to her feet, but the official reason given for her retirement was a left knee injury. Mboko was heard on television cameras saying, "There is no stability right now."

'Such a shame'

Mboko buried her face in a towel as she continued consulting her team before the umpire eventually announced her retirement. The crowd gave the 19-year-old a sympathetic reception.

"It's such a shame," Pliskova said. "Of course, this is not the way we want to win. Hopefully she is going to be fine for Wimbledon."

If Mboko, No. 9 in the WTA rankings, withdraws from the doubles competition, that would end Williams' tournament as well.

Williams, a 23-time Grand Slam singles champion, stunned the tennis world last week when she announced she would compete at Queen's Club, where she is playing only doubles.

"It was so fun. I had so much fun playing with Victoria," she said after Tuesday's win.

Williams said her decision to return to competitive tennis for the first time since losing to Ajla Tomljanovic at the 2022 U.S. Open was inspired by a desire to play in front of her children.

Her two young daughters, Olympia and Adira, and her husband, Alexis Ohanian, were courtside at Queen's Club on Tuesday.

Williams is also scheduled to play doubles at the Berlin Open next week but has yet to decide whether she will compete in the Wimbledon doubles tournament.

She downplayed the prospect of playing singles at Wimbledon, where she has won seven titles, when she spoke to reporters Sunday.

"Right now, no. I feel like I probably need to train a little bit more if I want to play singles, and we'll see if I get there. If not, that's not my journey right now," Williams said.

But Iva Jovic, who defeated Alexandra Eala 6-2, 6-2 to reach the Queen's Club quarterfinals, believes it won't be long before Williams returns to singles competition.

"I think she will be back on the singles court very soon as well. It's exciting. She's looking really good," the 18-year-old American said.

Mboko has called Williams her "idol" and said it was a memorable experience to play alongside her.

"Of course, even knowing I could play with Serena, I'm so grateful, first of all," she said.

"I don't play that much doubles, but sharing the court with her, I think I can learn a lot. Even though we're still competing, I just had so much fun today."