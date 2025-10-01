Jannik Sinner captured the 21st title of his career on Wednesday, dismantling American teenager Learner Tien 6-2, 6-2 in the China Open final to reaffirm his dominance on Beijing’s hard courts.

The 24-year-old Italian, already a four-time Grand Slam champion, lifted the trophy in the Chinese capital for the second time, adding to his debut triumph in 2023. With the win, Sinner tightened his pursuit of the world No. 1 ranking.

Diamond Court has been a fortress for Sinner, his only blemish coming in last year’s final against rival Carlos Alcaraz, who edged him in three sets.

This time, there was no such drama. Sinner overwhelmed the 18-year-old Tien with precise serving, relentless baseline play and ruthless efficiency.

“This is a very, very special place for me,” said Sinner, the tournament’s top seed, after sealing the victory.

Alcaraz, who skipped Beijing to defend his ranking points elsewhere, won the Japan Open in Tokyo a day earlier, setting the stage for another chapter in his burgeoning rivalry with Sinner.

Sinner broke immediately in the first set on the way to outclassing the teenager, who was playing in his first ATP final.

“Congrats to Jannik on a great week, another title, an honor to share the court with you today,” Tien told the world No. 2 afterward.

The world No. 52 earned a rare chance to break in the second game of the second set, but Sinner quickly wrested back control, finishing a one-sided match with 10 aces in 1 hour, 12 minutes.

Had he pulled off the upset, Tien would have become Beijing’s lowest-ranked champion in tournament history. At 19 years, 9 months, he also would have been the second-youngest American tour champion since Andy Roddick in 2002.

As it was, he never truly threatened, despite flashes of his rich potential.

“You are showing throughout the whole season what a talent you are,” Sinner told him afterward.

The emphatic win was Sinner’s third title this season, following triumphs at the Australian Open and Wimbledon. He may now have a chance to reclaim the top ranking before the year ends after Alcaraz pulled out of the Shanghai Masters with an injury on Tuesday.

The Spaniard took the No. 1 spot from Sinner when he beat him in the U.S. Open final last month. Sinner will enter Shanghai as the tournament’s top seed.